3 kids, 3 adults rescued from early morning Newport apartment fire

NEWPORT, Ky. — A family of six was rescued after an early morning apartment fire in Newport.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday crews were called to 317 West 5th Street for the report of a fire. When they arrived, they were met with a heavy blaze and a family trapped on the third floor.

First responders quickly set up ladders along the side of the building and helped three children and three adults escape the flames.

Crews said the fire started in an apartment on the second floor. No one was injured but at least four units were affected.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted.

A man on the scene who did not want to be identified said he lived in the apartment where the fire started. He told WCPO he woke up to a weird smell coming from his roommate's room. When he opened the door, he said he was hit by huge flames and heavy smoke. He then ran into the hallway to warn his neighbors. He said that he thinks his roommate left for work and didn't blow out a candle.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

