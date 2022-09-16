1 in critical condition after Loveland house fire

LOVELAND, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Loveland.

According to investigators, crews responded to the 1100 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday after a neighbor called 911. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the front side of the home.

One person was rescued from inside within 10 minutes of crews arriving on the scene.

Investigators said, six different departments were called to help.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

According to first responders, the home did not have any smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

