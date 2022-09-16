Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyLoveland

Actions

1 in critical condition after Loveland house fire

According to investigators, crews responded to the 1100 block of Main Street after a neighbor called 911. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the front side of the home. One person was rescued from the home within 10 minutes of crews arriving on the scene.
Loveland fire.PNG
Posted at 5:06 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 05:06:02-04

LOVELAND, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Loveland.

According to investigators, crews responded to the 1100 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday after a neighbor called 911. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the front side of the home.

One person was rescued from inside within 10 minutes of crews arriving on the scene.

Investigators said, six different departments were called to help.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

According to first responders, the home did not have any smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE
Fire breaks out at Lockland junkyard, smoke visible for miles
Elderly woman killed in early morning Ripley house fire
Sheriff: Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal vehicle crash in Butler County

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good Morning Tri-State at 5AM

More local news:
Burrow, Montana partner with Guinness for brand's 'Guinness Gives Back' program 82-year-old dead after crash on I-75 in Warren County 'It’s a nightmare': Bystander recalls I-75 shootout, crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!