'Hallelujah' | Cincinnati police begin patrolling OTR, sparking support, skepticism from businesses

CINCINNATI — As Cincinnati police began a new detail in Over-the-Rhine on Monday, surrounding businesses weighed in on the potential efficacy of it.

In an internal email shared with WCPO 9 News last week, CPD announced a new police detail in OTR on Main and Vine Streets between Liberty Street and Central Parkway. The patrols will take place every day between 4 p.m. and midnight. However, on Fridays and Saturdays, patrols will take place between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m.

"It's critical, and the lack of the presence has really hurt us," said Maria Lipps, owner of The Little Mahatma. "It's a night and day difference."

Lipps, who said she was one of 3CDC's first tenants in OTR, has been wishing for patrols for years. She recalls a time pre-COVID when such details would, in her opinion, deter crime. We asked her what about the patrols is helpful.

"Their presence and also, they're friendly to our customers," she said. "It's a deterrence or a red flag, like you better think twice before you go into one of these stores."

WATCH: Here's the moment that underscores why some businesses believe the new CPD patrols are necessary

New Cincinnati police patrol begins in Over-the-Rhine

We broke the news of the detail to Lipps, who hugged me, thanking me for the "good news."

"What a blessing. Hallelujah," she said. "That's so great."

Lipps' main concern is property crime. It's the main issue for several other businesses we spoke with. However, we were not prepared to see it play out in front of us on Monday. As our cameras began rolling inside The Little Mahatma, a man walked in who Lipps said stole from the business on July 19.

"Never come back here again," she shouted at the man, who told her his identical twin brother was the one who stopped by her business on Saturday. She scoffed at the notion.

"He's purposeful in stealing. He knows what he's doing," Lipps said. "He (pocketed) two artifacts, probably close to $1,000, and he knows just what he's doing."

We also spoke with Hanna Linesch, an esthetician with Lunar Beauty Bar in Over-the-Rhine, who also approves of the patrols.

"I think you get more business (with patrols) because before, a lot of people would not return," she said. "A lot of clients would just come once, see what's happening outside, feel uncomfortable and they wouldn't come back."

Other business staff we spoke with were not sure how effective the patrols would be.

Ryan Johnson, who works at the Macaron Bar, said she thinks there needs to be a greater focus on curbing the systemic issues that lead to crime.

"While it's good for the businesses," she said. "I feel like we should have other resources along with the police presence."