Adults and kids enjoy friendly mountain biking competitions this summer in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Boone County is home to several great parks but England-Idlewild Park in Burlington shines because of its five miles of mountain biking trails.

Why not elevate the fun and time those laps and race among your peers? That's exactly what Boone County Parks has been doing on Wednesday nights this summer. And it's being offered for FREE!

The Park and Northern Kentucky Roots, a junior mountain bike team, have been hosting time trials for adults and kids on Wednesday evenings. Two events are left this summer: June 28 and July 5.

Kids race first at 6:15 p.m. on a 2.7 mile path. Then the adults take over at 7 p.m. for their 70 minute race window.

This isn't considered a "pro" event. Beginners to the sport are welcome to join.

Brian Bozeman, the coach of the Northern Kentucky Roots, is helping the county put on the time trials this summer. He said he's excited to see more people coming out to try this each week.

"This has been going on since 2010, a very grass roots organization and event," said Bozeman. "The same crowd keeps showing up and more people keep coming especially kids."

Bozeman says just come ready to have fun if you want to try it.

But you'll also want to make sure you have your bike, helmet and closed toe shoes for the race.

