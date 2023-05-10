Brewery, pickleball facility coming to Florence in 2024

FLORENCE, Ky. — Hoping to enjoy a beer with friends after a hard-fought pickleball match? What if you can do both at the same place?

Another pickleball facility is coming to the Tri-State — this time with a brewery attached. The Freedom Brewing Company is partnering with The Pickleball Ranch on a new 12,000-square-foot facility that will include pickleball courts, an indoor/outdoor brewery, brew pub-style restaurant and taproom.

Located directly behind Thomas More Stadium on Freedom Way, the facility's rooftop and lower-level patios will offer views of both the stadium and the facility's six pickleball courts. The lower-level patio will also include a space for live entertainment.

"The Freedom Brewing Company and The Pickleball Ranch @FBC look to work closely with the City of Florence & the Florence Y’alls to create a true entertainment district gem and a one-of-a-kind social and lifestyle experience for fans of brewery & craft beer, baseball, pickleball, and live entertainment," Pete Robinson, managing partner at Freedom Brewing Company, said in a release.

Florence Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon said in a release that the city's goal has always been to turn the site of the Florence Y'alls into an entertainment district.

"The project will be an asset in our area and provide us the ability to showcase our beloved hometown, in the shadow of our famous water tower, as never before," she said. "The facility will provide something for everyone and I look forward to spending time there with my family and friends."

A groundbreaking for the facility is scheduled for May 10. The facility is expected to open in the spring of 2024.