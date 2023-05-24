Watch Now
NBA champion Steph Curry launches Kentucky bourbon distilled in Boone County

David Zalubowski/AP
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Denver.
Posted at 6:42 PM, May 24, 2023
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, is launching his own bourbon distilled, aged and bottled in Boone County.

Curry's company SC30 Inc. partnered with John Schwartz of Amuse Bouche Winery to form a joint venture with Boone County Distilling Co. Their Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — distilled, aged and bottled by Game Changer Distillery — will be released worldwide in May.

"This rich, complex and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life's great occasions, and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family," the two-time MVP said in a release.

Distilled in 500-gallon copper pot stills, Gentleman's Cut is then aged five to seven years in charred new white oak barrels. It has notes of cinnamon, chestnut and seared caramel.

Curry, the company said, was involved in all parts of the process. The bourbon's name comes from both the work it takes to craft the spirit as well as Curry's skills on and off the court.

"In close collaboration with Stephen, we produced a high-quality aged bourbon offered at a great value that will resonate with bourbon connoisseurs and help grow the craft bourbon category to our global audience," said Schwartz.

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits will distribute Gentleman's Cut. For more information, visit the Gentleman's Cut Bourbon website.

