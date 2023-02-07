Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton to permanently close

HAMILTON, Ohio — A beloved Hamilton pizza shop is closing its doors for good.

Milillo's Pizza on Main Street made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.

"Unfortunately, the business suffered heavy losses due to... the pandemic, and the ever-increasing costs of goods and services and has not been able to recover," the post reads. "We thank all our loyal patrons for your continued support during this difficult time and we will do our best to serve the same food you know and love until the very end."

General Manager Leisel Volski said the construction project near Main Street and McKinley Avenue a few years ago severely impacted their business and also played a factor in the decision to close. Volksi wasn't able to provide specific details about this construction project other than saying that it began a few years ago.

WCPO has reached out to the city manager's office to get details on the construction projects in the area.

It is unclear exactly when the restaurant will close. According to the Volski, there isn't an official closing date set at this time.

The shop also mentioned in the Facebook post that there is an online listing advertising the pizzeria for rent. The shop said it did not authorize the listing.

The shop has been family owned and operated since 1968.

