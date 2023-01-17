PHOTOS: Second Hamilton train depot building moved to new location
The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.
The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News The second of two buildings that was once a train depot owned by CSX was moved by Wolfe House And Building Movers to its new location at the corner of Maple Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Hamilton. The first building, a 220-ton two-story building, was moved in December.Photo by: Nick Graham | Journal-News