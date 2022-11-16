Multiple drugs, including fentanyl, seized alongside guns in Hamilton bust

HAMILTON, Ohio — Multiple guns and drugs were seized in a Hamilton drug bust Tuesday, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

The Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) alongside Hamilton police arrested 44-year-old Josh Riley after a drug trafficking investigation, Jones said.

While police conducted a search warrant at Riley's home on Symmes Avenue, they found:



15 firearms — 5 of which were stolen

1,000 Fentanyl pills

1 ounce of powder Fentanyl

5 pounds of meth, 350 grams of cocaine

40 pounds of marijuana

284 vapes

$18,500

Riley has been charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, Jones said. Both are felonies of the first degree.

Riley is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

