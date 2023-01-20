Bengals fans get a taste of Anchor Bar, home of the original Buffalo wing, before it comes to Cincinnati

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bengals fans heading to New York for this weekend's game can get a preview of a Buffalo delicacy that'll be coming to the Cincinnati area.

Anchor Bar in Buffalo is packed every night with customers excited to see the home of the original Buffalo wings. According to the restaurant, Dominic Bellissimo asked his mother to prepare something for his friends to eat on a Friday night in 1964. His mom, Teresa, deep fried some wings and flavored them with a secret sauce. From that moment on, "Buffalo Wings" became a regular item on their menu.

The restaurant has several locations — and new spot is opening in Hamilton. Jaden Morris with the original Anchor Bar location said Bengals fans should be excited to have the real deal right in their backyard.

"You don't have to come all the way up to Buffalo to have some nice buffalo wings, ya know?" Morris said.

And for those planning to visit the Hamilton location, notice the menu will just call them "chicken wings." No one in Buffalo calls them "Buffalo chicken wings" because, to them, it's just redundant.

There still isn't word on when the Hamilton location will open, but 2023 is the target.

