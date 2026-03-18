Miami University fans rally behind men's and women's basketball teams in NCAA Tournament run

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University is riding a wave of excitement as both its men's and women's basketball teams prepare for NCAA Tournament action.

We spoke to fans in Oxford before the RedHawks play their first game in the tournament.

Jennifer Schnell and her mother, Sharon Hanson, have been die-hard fans of Miami's men's basketball program for more than 35 years.

The two are among the many supporters rallying behind the RedHawks as the men's team faces the SMU Mustangs Wednesday night.

"After the wonderful perfect season they had, we think they deserve to be in the tournament and we are thrilled they are there," Hanson said.

WATCH: Hanson and other fans cheer on the Redhawks before Wednesday's game

Miami University fans cheer on RedHawks ahead of NCAA Tournament

"This team is extraordinary and I think Travis Steele has done really well with them, he's a great coach but their dedication and the comebacks that they have made and won the games," Hanson said.

The excitement has also carried into the DuBois Book Store, where students, faculty and alumni have been buying RedHawks merchandise at a record pace.

"I have never seen anything like this in my time here," Thomas Keating, director of store operations, said.

Keating said fans have also been showing support for the women's basketball team as they prepare to face West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament Saturday.

"It's awesome, and to see them both thriving together, it's just incredible," Keating said.

Many on campus say that with the men's basketball team posting a 31-1 record, they are confident the team will make a deep run in the tournament.

"I think the Redhawks are going to win, it's going to be a tough game," said Joshua Chiulla, IT business analyst at DuBois Book Store.

Now, Keating, Chiulla and fans across campus are hoping for wins from both the men's and women's basketball teams.