Fire crews responding to massive fire under I-71 overpass in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati fire crews are responding to a massive fire involving a semi-truck under the I-71 overpass near Heritage Bank Center.

The Cincinnati Police Department said around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Fort Washington Way and East Second Street for reports of a crash involving a semi-truck.

Patrick Phillips/WCPO

It's unclear if the driver of the semi-truck was still in the cab at the time of the fire.

Smoke from the flames could be seen throughout downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Police said the fire also caused multiple roadways to be shut down. According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, northbound I-71 is shut down at the Brent Spence Bridge, southbound I-71 is shut down at Fort Washington Way and eastbound Columbia Parkway is closed due to the fire. ODOT said they're diverting traffic to I-75 North.

The fire department has not said if the flames have damaged the overpasses in any way. We have reached out to the Ohio Department of Transportation for more information.

This is a developing story. WCPO 9 will update when more information is available.