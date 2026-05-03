Sheriff: Man arrested after firing more than 10 shots at Warren County deputies

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired several shots at deputies from a hotel room window, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a hotel in the 9700 block of Mason-Montgomery Road for a well-being check of a man in crisis.

When they arrived around 9:45 p.m., the deputies were shot at by a man in a second-floor hotel room. The man fired between 12 and 15 shots, the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured by the gunfire, and the man was taken into custody by deputies, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not say if deputies fired their own weapons back at the man or how exactly they got him into custody.

Seth Foresman was booked into the Warren County Jail and has been charged with improper discharge of a weapon, inducing panic and weapons while intoxicated.

Foresman is expected to be in court Monday, May 4, according to jail records.