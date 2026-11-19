CINCINNATI — Personnel records obtained by WCPO show the Metro bus driver charged in the crash that killed Cincinnati city worker Jonathan Young had previously been terminated by the transit agency and faced multiple disciplinary actions after returning to the job, including a 30-day suspension just five months before the fatal crash.

WCPO obtained Kyle Taylor's personnel records after an attorney representing Young's family questioned Taylor's employment history with Metro.

WATCH: a breakdown of Taylor's personnel records:

Metro driver charged in fatal july crash was previously fired, later suspended

Following the July 16 crash, attorney Jeffrey Kenney, whose firm represents the mother of Young's two children, provided WCPO with a written statement asking:

“If the information regarding Kyle Taylor’s employment history is true, how many chances does a Metro driver get? We saw the same pattern in the Beverly Kinney case. It is appalling that another family is now paying the price for a lesson SORTA didn’t learn. Jonathan Young’s children deserve answers, and we’re going to get them.”

A review of Taylor's records reveals new details about his years with Metro, including a previous termination, attendance-related discipline, and a physical altercation with a coworker that Metro said could have led to his termination.

Records show previous termination

Taylor first applied to become a Metro bus operator in 2018. His employment offer was contingent on requirements including a background check, physical, drug and nicotine screening, and obtaining the appropriate commercial driver's license. Records list his hire date as July 25, 2018.

By the following year, records show attendance problems.

In September 2019, Metro sent Taylor a letter stating he had been absent from work since Aug. 19 without providing documentation. The agency told him he was considered absent without leave and warned that failure to provide the required documentation could lead to termination.

Taylor later returned to Metro.

A 2021 employment application contained in his personnel file shows Taylor disclosed that he had previously worked for Metro as a bus driver and that his earlier employment with the agency had ended in termination.

More discipline after returning to Metro

The personnel file shows disciplinary issues continued after Taylor returned.

Records document attendance-related discipline in 2024, including verbal counseling in May followed by a written warning in June.

Then, in February 2026, Metro documented a more serious incident.

According to a disciplinary memo, video showed Taylor engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with a coworker on Feb. 14. Metro wrote that Taylor placed his hand on the coworker's body and used force. The agency classified the incident as misconduct involving fighting.

Metro's disciplinary notice said the conduct could have resulted in termination.

Instead, the agency issued Taylor a final written warning and suspended him for 30 consecutive days. He was warned that another violation could result in further discipline, up to and including termination.

Five months later, Taylor was driving the Metro bus involved in the crash that killed Young.

Fatal crash on the Norwood Lateral

The July 16 crash happened as three Cincinnati city employees were working on a traffic project on the Norwood Lateral.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, a city maintenance pickup towing a trailer was traveling west when Taylor's Metro bus approached from behind. Investigators said the bus struck the pickup, pushing it into the trailer of another city vehicle.

Young, 46, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Another city employee was injured.

Taylor was later charged with vehicular manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty.

WCPO previously reported that Ohio Department of Public Safety records showed Taylor had been convicted of 12 traffic violations since 2010, including speeding, failing to stay in marked lanes, and failing to obey traffic signs. Court records also showed he caused another crash while driving a bus on June 17, about a month before the fatal collision.

Metro placed Taylor on unpaid leave

The newly obtained personnel records also reveal what happened to Taylor's employment immediately after the fatal crash.

A July 27 letter says Metro placed Taylor on unpaid administrative leave effective July 16 while the agency investigated the fatal collision involving the Cincinnati work crew.

Days later, his ability to drive became a separate employment issue.

On July 29, Metro informed Taylor that a court order had suspended his driving privileges. The agency gave him 30 days to provide proof that his commercial driving privileges had been restored and verified by Metro's Safety and Security Department.

The letter warned that if Taylor did not provide that proof within 30 days, his employment would be terminated.

A cover letter Metro provided with the records says Taylor was"no longer employed with Metro effective August 29, 2026."

That date came 31 days after Metro notified Taylor that he had 30 days to restore his commercial driving privileges.

The records provided to WCPO, however, do not include a final termination letter explicitly stating why Taylor's employment ended. The documents therefore establish his earlier termination and his Aug. 29 separation from Metro, but do not on their own establish that the second separation was specifically the result of failing to restore his driving privileges.

Family's attorneys seeking answers

Kenney's firm, Cooper Elliott, has said it is investigating both the fatal crash and Taylor's driving and hiring history on behalf of Young's family.

The firm previously represented the family of Beverly Kinney, an 87-year-old woman killed by a Metro bus driver in 2024. That case resulted in a $10 million settlement and new training requirements for Metro drivers.

In his written statement to WCPO, Kenney linked his concerns about Taylor's employment history to that earlier case.

"We saw the same pattern in the Beverly Kinney case. It is appalling that another family is now paying the price for a lesson SORTA didn't learn. Jonathan Young's children deserve answers, and we're going to get them."

According to court records, Taylor is set to go to court for a plea deal hearing on Dec. 16.

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