SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — A hot Thanksgiving meal can take hours to prepare for just one family.

Now imagine cooking for hundreds.

In South Lebanon, volunteers at First Baptist Church prepared to serve Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru style Wednesday evening.

WATCH: South Lebanon church, local pantries prepare to feed hundreds this holiday season

South Lebanon Church and local pantries prepare to feed hundreds this holiday season

It takes 20 turkeys, 125 pounds of potatoes and a whole lot of teamwork.

“A lot of work, yeah. It’s a lot of work for one family, but yeah, 20 turkeys and all the stuff that goes with it takes a team of people,” Pastor Jeremiah Camarata said.

Families can simply drive up to the church, where volunteers will give them a hot meal and offer to pray with them.

“It’s a cool way for us to get out of the building and be a church, not just in here, but showing God’s love to the community,” Camarata said.

Last year, the church had 150 cars drive through. This year, volunteers are preparing to serve up to 500 people.

Camarata said the church is trying to meet a need that can become even greater around the holidays as families deal with the rising cost of food, gas and other necessities.

“We’re meeting a need, especially around the holidays because, like I said, everything’s gone up: gas, food prices,” Camarata said.

And just down the street, the Kings Local Food Pantry is working to keep families fed all year long.

“Our clients don’t want to be here, but they have to be in order to keep their families fed,” volunteer and board member Bill Smith said.

Smith said the pantry receives about 30% of its yearly donations during the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“As the demand goes up, so does the supply during this time of year,” Smith said.

But the demand is year-round.

Smith said that makes it even more meaningful to see people continue to give despite facing higher costs themselves.

“It’s amazing. Everyone’s facing it, right? Not just folks that are food insecure, but we see the generosity continue year after year after year,” Smith said.

For the volunteers, they're serving up more than just turkey this holiday season.

“It gets to become a place where people come not to eat, but I think it gives them hope,” Smith said.

Volunteers at the food pantry stressed that even in Warren County, one of Ohio's more affluent counties, the need is still there.