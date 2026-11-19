CINCINNATI — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after a shooting in Avondale, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said that officers responded to the 3500 block of Reading Road for reports of a shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

The man was transported to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries," police said.

Police did not provide any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.