CINCINNATI — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after a shooting in Avondale, the Cincinnati Police Department said.
Police said that officers responded to the 3500 block of Reading Road for reports of a shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and head.
The man was transported to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries," police said.
Police did not provide any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.