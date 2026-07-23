Sheriff: Metro bus driver arrested, charged in connection with Norwood Lateral crash that killed city employee

CINCINNATI — A man has been charged in connection with the Norwood Lateral crash that killed a City of Cincinnati employee on July 16.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Kyle Brandon Taylor was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter Thursday.

The crash happened just before 12:45 p.m. near the 1.8 mile marker along the Norwood Lateral, according to the sheriff's office. The scene was just west of I-71 and drivers were diverted off the Lateral at Ridge Road. The westbound lanes of the Lateral were shut down for hours following the crash.

According to the arrest report, Taylor was driving a Metro bus on the Norwood Lateral when he "allowed his bus" to hit the rear of a City of Cincinnati truck. The truck was then pushed forward into the rear of a trailer being towed by another City of Cincinnati truck.

There were three City of Cincinnati employees on the trailer being towed. One of the employees, identified as 46-year-old Jonathan Allen Young, died in the crash.

Taylor was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of injuries after the crash.

Metro responded to the crash with a statement July 17:

"At approximately 12:45 p.m. (July 16), a Metro bus was involved in a collision on the Norwood Lateral. Tragically, an individual involved in the accident has died as a result of their injuries. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Metro is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation into this incident."

Taylor is being held at the Hamilton County Jail and is set to appear in court Friday.