Messages between Teresa Theetge, Sheryl Long detail moments before she was placed on leave

CINCINNATI — Emails obtained by WCPO 9 News between City Manager Sheryl Long and Police Chief Teresa Theetge give a better picture of what happened in the days before she was placed on administrative leave.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, one day after Theetge and Mayor Aftab Pureval gave an update on a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati, the chief sent an email to Long and Human Resources Director Latisha Hazell asking to meet in the near future.

"It's important," Theetge said in the email sent just before 9:30 a.m.

Long responded minutes later, asking Theetge what the purpose of the meeting was so "Hazell and I are prepared."

"Just to clarify, we definitely need to sort out the discrepancies in my time balances. Also, October 20th is my 36 year anniversary with CPD and as you know I can’t stay here forever so I just want a plan," Theetge said in her response at 10:23 a.m.

That's the last email communication between the two that day. However, text messages obtained by WCPO 9 News show Long then texted Theetge just minutes later, saying, "Are you okay with me telling (Hazell) everything we discussed?"

Theetge does not respond before Long once again texts her after 1 p.m., saying "Call me," and "Are you free (city spokesperson Mollie Lair) and I need to call you."

Those texts came after reports the city was considering "all options," including removing Theetge amid efforts to address violence. Specifically, WLW's Bill Cunningham said during his show that his sources told him Theetge's days "are numbered in the single digits."

The chief, who was in Denver for a police chiefs conference, asks if the call can wait until she's at her hotel and then sends a message she said she received from Cincinnati Reds leadership.

"From the Reds leadership.....Terri I know that you have a very tough job and things are tougher now. Keep leading us through the challenges that are not CPDs fault but those of the criminal element. You are a great leader and I have total confidence in you getting us through this. Don't let the media and critics get you down. I cannot think of anyone else who I would want being Chief in these difficult times. There are a lot more people supporting you and CPD than those being critical," the message says.

Theetge then tells Long, "I haven't gotten any calls. Maybe just WLW being typical dramatic."

The next text Theetge receives from Long says only this: "Theetge in light of the recent higher profile incident and heightened public attention surrounding it we need you back in town on the earliest flight you can catch. Please call me."

While there are no additional messages between the two, we know Long said the following day that the two had "productive discussions regarding developmental matters of the Cincinnati Police Department."

By Friday morning, Theetge had obtained an employment lawyer. She was officially placed on administrative leave Monday, Oct. 20.

Though her email on Oct. 15 appears to ponder her future, Theetge's attorneys said she had no plans of resigning from her role and has no intention of doing it at this time.

"They're looking for a scalp, they're looking for a scapegoat," attorney Stephen Imm with Finney Law Firm said.

You can watch Theetge's attorneys speak about the decision here:

CPD Chief Teresa Theetge's lawyers say city has no reason to put her on leave

While most other communications between the two were procedural, one sent in August highlights the city's push to oversee any messaging around public safety in Cincinnati months before Theetge was placed on administrative leave.

In her email, Long notes that she was "caught off guard" after Theetge announced she would join a Hamilton County police chiefs task force at a previous press conference.

"Please make sure you connect with me before announcements are made public," Long said before creating new steps Theetge must follow before any announcements, communications or political engagements.

Effective Aug. 15, Long told Theetge any meetings or communications "must be reviewed with (city spokesperson Mollier Lair) and me before any messaging is executed."

She also said any political agenda items like meeting with elected officials, candidates or political bodies "must be discussed with (Director of Government Affairs) Morgan Sutter and me prior to any action being taken."

"These steps (are) required to ensure alignment, avoid miscommunication and maintain clear separation between Administration priorities and political activities," Long said.

It is unclear through those emails whether any of Long's communications with Theetge were influenced by the mayor, as Theetge's attorneys and the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police have claimed.