Outside firm to conduct investigation into Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge

CINCINNATI — An outside firm will handle the internal investigation into Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, multiple people at City Hall confirmed to WCPO 9 News.

The city announced Monday Theetge had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into "the effectiveness of her leadership."

A city spokesperson confirmed in a statement Thursday the City Solicitor's Office "plans to engage outside counsel for this investigation to ensure a timely, fair and thorough process."

"The Solicitor’s Office will consider the experience and expertise of firms before making a determination," the statement says. "As part of the process, they will be evaluating proposals and working with the Budget Office to identify funds. We expect to have a decision to share soon."

Finney Law Firm, which represents Theetge, said after the decision that she hopes to return to her role as police chief and she will not accept a lesser position.

"She has no desire to resign. She has no intention to resign," attorney Stephen Imm said.

Imm said the city "does not even claim to have cause for removing her from her job" and that they are considering all options, not ruling out a possible lawsuit against the city.

Theetge's attorneys said they believe she is being used as "a political scapegoat and a political pawn," with the decision coming down from Mayor Aftab Pureval.

The mayor said on Wednesday he backs the city manager's decision but rejects any claims that the move was politically motivated.

"The election has nothing to do with this decision or really any of the decisions that we take in this office," Pureval said. "Our number one priority continues to be public safety."

