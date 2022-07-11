CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will be at the White House to celebrate the Safer Communities Act along with the President. It's the biggest gun violence prevention legislation to pass in decades.

Gun violence is an issue community leaders are tackling, locally.

Sunday afternoon on the West End, activists held a block party.

"We're out here allowing the kids to have fun,” organizer Pastor Tonya Sanderson said. “Letting them know everyday don't have to be a day where you have to duck , hide or be scared.”

Sanderson partnered with a community outreach initiative called Standing Together Offers Possibilities.

The West End ranks number four for communities with the most killings with at least 20 since 2018. In May a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed.

"I stand against gun violence,” Sanderson said. “We're looking for change and prevention and help.”

Mayor Pureval spoke with WCPO about gun violence concerns Sunday.

"Of course reducing violence across the board has to be our top priority," he said.

The mayor will meet with national public safety leaders and policy makers to discuss what the city is doing to curb gun violence. The meeting is happening Monday and will also be a day to celebrate the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

"It enhances background checks for buyers under 21. It supports states red flag laws disarm domestic abusers, and it also cracks down on gun trafficking,” Pureval said about the Act.

It's the first major federal gun safety law in almost 26 years.

"What we need help with on the local level is the the issue that there is almost universal accessibility of guns on our streets,” he said. “We need help from the federal government and from the states, to crack down on gun trafficking and make it frankly harder to get access to guns in our communities.”

The city has invested in new measures to curb violence. They include community programs for the youth and larger police presence on the streets.