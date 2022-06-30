1 killed in West End shooting

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in the West End neighborhood.
According to a release from Cincinnati police, officers responded to the 800 block of Poplar Street for the report of a shooting just after midnight Thursday.
When they arrived they found 39-year-old Mario Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.
Williams was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.
This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call crime stoppers at 513-352-3040.
READ MORE
More than 30 shots fired in OTR's Ziegler Park, Cincinnati police searching for shooters
CPD: Man fired shot at officer while fleeing traffic stop
Police: Man shot, killed by his brother in Deer Park
Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream: