Police: Man in coma after West End shooting

CINCINNATI — One man is in a medically induced coma after an early morning shooting in the West End, police said.

Police responded to a shooting near the corner of York Street and Freeman Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews found one man injured and transported him to the hospital. Investigators said they are not sure if he will survive.

At least one person is in custody after officers spent an undisclosed amount of time trying to get them to come out of a building.

Police said this was not a standoff but the suspect was "slow to cooperate."

This is still an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

