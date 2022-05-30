Police: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in West End late Sunday night, another person injured

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in the West End neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Betton Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday for the report of a person shot. When they arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Cincinnati police said in a press release.

One victim was taken to the hospital, and the other, 15-year-old Jerome Lipscomb III, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the surviving victim.

Investigators have not said if they know of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Police identify teen shot and killed in South Fairmount Saturday night

'They could have very well died': Two teens injured in Hamilton drive-by shooting

Police arrest man for October murder of teen in Evanston