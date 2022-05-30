Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Police: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in West End late Sunday night, another person injured

CPD's homicide unit is investigating
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Crime Scene
Posted at 7:51 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 07:53:03-04

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in the West End neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Betton Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday for the report of a person shot. When they arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Cincinnati police said in a press release.

One victim was taken to the hospital, and the other, 15-year-old Jerome Lipscomb III, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the surviving victim.

Investigators have not said if they know of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Police identify teen shot and killed in South Fairmount Saturday night
'They could have very well died': Two teens injured in Hamilton drive-by shooting
Police arrest man for October murder of teen in Evanston

More local news:
Union Township honors fallen service members Man killed while using downtown crosswalk Reds star Kyle Farmer has message for WCPO's Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.