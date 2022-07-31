Man shot and killed overnight in West End

CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed overnight in West End, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane.

According to Cincinnati police, officers found Aaron Zander, 44, shot.

Zander was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

Cincinnati police have not said if they have a suspect or what might have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542