Man indicted for allegedly murdering two, could face life in prison

Marc Henderson, accused of shooting two men to death on March 6, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder on Tuesday, according to a press release from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

If convicted, Henderson could receive a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Green Township Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sidney Road around 4:15 a.m. on March 6, where they found 27-year-old Richard Kelsay shot multiple times.

Around 4:30 a.m., later that morning, Cincinnati police responded to an apartment complex on the 4200 block of Georgia Avenue in Northside for the report of a person shot. Investigators said that's where they found 47-year-old David Francy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Francy died at the scene, according to a CPD incident report.

Henderson bought drugs from Kelsay earlier in the evening, then returned to Kelsay's home on Sidney Road and waited for him to return, the prosecutor's press release said. When Kelsay got home, Henderson allegedly pulled "an AR-15-style rifle" from his coat and shot Kelsay multiple times.

After that, Henderson drove to Northside to meet Francy. When Francy let Henderson into his apartment, Henderson pulled out the same rifle and shot him several times, the press release said.

Then at 5:30 a.m., the Delhi Township Police Department responded to a 911 call, made by Henderson from his home on Hillside Ave. Henderson reported he was possibly overdosing on drugs and when Delhi police responded to the scene, he was wearing a bullet-proof vest with ammunition in view of officers.

Delhi police determined Henderson believed Francy and Kelsay had given him tainted drugs, according to the prosecutor's office.

According to court documents, Henderson admitted to shooting and killing Kelsay. A Cincinnati Police Department report from Francy's murder said Henderson admitted to killing him too.