Man arrested following deadly shooting in Green Township

Michael Benedict
Green Township Police Department investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sidney Road around 4:14 a.m. Sunday morning. A man from Delhi Township was arrested and charged with murder.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 13:41:23-05

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was arrested following a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Green Township.

According to a news release from Green Township Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 4:14 a.m. on Sidney Road.

When officers arrived, the release said officers found Richard Kelsay, 27, of Green Township, dead. Police said Kelsay was shot multiple times.

At around 5:21 a.m., the release said Delhi Township Police Department were called to an address on Hillside Avenue for a possible overdose. The news release went on say Delhi Township police officers determined the two incidents were related.

After a further investigation, detectives with Green Township police charged Mark Henderson, 23, of Delhi, with murder.

Henderson was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center. Police said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

