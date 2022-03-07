Man arrested for 2 deadly Sunday morning shootings

CINCINNATI — A man was arrested after 2 deadly shootings early Sunday morning.

In a press release, Green Township Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sidney Road around 4:15 a.m. That's where they found 27-year-old Richard Kelsay shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 4:30 a.m. Cincinnati police responded to an apartment complex on the 4200 block of Georgia Ave in Northside for the report of a person shot. Investigators said that's where they found 47-year-old David Francy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At 5:30 a.m. the Delhi Township Police Department got a call about a possible overdose near Hillside Avenue. According to a press release, Delhi Township police contacted Green Township police because investigators determined the overdose and the deadly shooting were related.

23-year-old Marc Henderson was arrested for both shootings. According to an affidavit, Henderson admitted to shooting and killing Kelsay. Police have not said if Henderson has admitted to shooting and killing Francy.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

