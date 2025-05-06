Man accused of driving into deputy, killing him to appear in court for bond hearing

CINCINNATI — The man suspected of driving into a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy and killing him is expected to be back in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.

Rodney Hinton Jr. is charged with aggravated murder. Hinton is the father of Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by Cincinnati police officers on May 1.

The following day, Hinton allegedly drove a car into the deputy while he was operating a traffic light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Burnet Woods amid UC's commencement, killing him.

Hinton first appeared in court on Saturday. Members of the sheriff's department packed the courtroom to show their support for their late colleague.

The prosecution said in court on Saturday that it is believed that Hinton "in a way that was calculated and premeditated, lined up his car, deliberately accelerated his car and purposely caused the death of an on-duty deputy sheriff."

The judge ordered that Hinton would be held without bail in the Clermont County jail until his bond hearing.

Following the shooting, the family of Ryan Hinton hired attorneys Michael Wright, Shean Williams and Robert Gresham of The Cochran Firm, as well as Anthony Pierson of Pierson and Pierson, LLC, to investigate his death.

