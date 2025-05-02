FOP: Deputy hit by driver while working traffic detail near UC

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy working a traffic detail at the University of Cincinnati was hit by a driver, according to Fraternal Order of Police President Ken Kober.

According to Cincinnati police, the deputy was outside his vehicle, operating the traffic light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Burnet Woods when a driver hit him.

At the crash scene, a black sedan can be seen crashed into a light pole at Burnet Woods Drive and MLK.

Police said both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is closed between Jefferson and Clifton Avenue. Several other side streets in the area, such as Burnet Woods Drive and Woodside Avenue also appear to be closed.

There is a heavy police presence throughout MLK Drive.

