Sheriff's department packs court as man accused of killing deputy appears before judge

CINCINNATI — The man suspected of driving into a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy and killing him made his first appearance in court Saturday morning. Members of the sheriff's department packed the courtroom to show their support for their late colleague.

Rodney Hinton Jr. is charged with aggravated murder, and appeared in arraignment court Saturday to hear the charges. It was decided he would be held without bail in the Clermont County jail until his bond hearing, set for Tuesday.

Hinton is the father of a man shot and killed by Cincinnati police officers on May 1. The following day, Hinton allegedly drove a car into the deputy while he was operating a traffic light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Burnet Woods amid UC's commencement, killing him.

Krizia Williams/WCPO