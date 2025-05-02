Father of man shot, killed by CPD officer is who hit, killed Hamilton County sheriff's deputy, Theetge says

CINCINNATI — The man who ran his car into a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy working a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati, killing him, was a family member of a man shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer one day prior, Chief Teresa Theetge said during a press conference Friday evening.

Theetge said the deputy, who has not been named at this time, was just "doing his job" while directing traffic outside UC's commencement at around 1 p.m. when a driver hit him with their vehicle. While the driver has not been named, Theetge confirmed he was the father of a man killed by a CPD officer just one day ago.

During an earlier press conference Friday, Theetge said an officer shot and killed 18-year-old Ryan Hinton who jumped out of a stolen vehicle Thursday morning. Officers from CPD's Fugitive Apprehension Squad, along with other uniformed officers, approached a stolen vehicle at an apartment in East Price Hill when four men jumped from the car and ran.

Video and still images from officer body camera footage show Hinton appeared to fall on the concrete before he continued to run. Theetge said officers said they saw him carrying a gun and heard the gun hit the ground when he fell. That cannot be seen or heard in the body camera footage.

The man ran through two nearby dumpsters, where an officer was already on the other side with a gun drawn. Theetge said another officer at the scene told the officer behind the dumpsters that Hinton is armed. Video shows Hinton attempting to run away from the officer, but the officer can be heard saying "gun" before multiple gunshots ring out. He was later pronounced dead.

Police retrieved a gun with an extended magazine attached near where Hinton was shot and a magazine was found in his sweatshirt pocket. However, Theetge said there is no evidence Hinton fired his gun at all.

During the press conference Friday afternoon, Theetge said the deputy's death is still under investigation to determine whether it was a homicide. CPD's Homicide Unit is involved in the effort with CPD's Traffic Unit because the Homicide Unit is the lead investigator on Hinton's death.

Theetge asked for community members to "let the investigations play out."

"This community ... our city and our county, has had two critical incidents in two days," said Theetge. "I do have a plea to everybody: Let the processes play out, let the investigations play out. Keep calm, take care of one another and I can assure you as the chief of police for Cincinnati, I will assure you of transparency and a thorough and accurate investigation."