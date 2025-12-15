Let's Talk Lebanon: Join us to discuss issues in your community

LEBANON, Ohio — Lebanon residents, we want to hear from you.

We will be hosting our next listening event, Let's Talk Lebanon, at the Countryside YMCA at 1699 Deerfield Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 17.

Several WCPO 9 team members, including anchor Tanya O'Rourke, will be there to hear from you about what's on your mind, and to discuss issues affecting your community.

The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.

Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.

Previous Let's Talk events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:

If you live in Lebanon and aren't able to attend the event, we would still like to hear from you — just fill out the form below: