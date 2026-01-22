Let's Talk Lawrenceburg: Join us to discuss issues in your community

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Lawrenceburg residents, we want to hear from you.

We will be hosting our next listening event, Let's Talk Lawrenceburg, at the Lawrenceburg Library at 150 Mary Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 22.

Several WCPO 9 team members, including anchor Kristen Skovira, will be there to hear from you about what's on your mind, and to discuss issues affecting your community.

The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.

Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.

Previous Let's Talk events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:

If you live in Lawrenceburg and aren't able to attend the event, we would still like to hear from you — just fill out the form below: