When is President Trump coming to the Cincinnati area? Here's what to know about the visit

CINCINNATI — President Donald Trump is making his first visit to the Cincinnati area in more than six years Wednesday.

The president is scheduled to make stops in both Reading, Ohio and Hebron, Ky. to discuss TrumpRx.gov and the economy.

In a press briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president will be joined by lawmakers from both states who he "greatly admires and respects and supports."

Leavitt also said Trump will meet with business owners in both places to discuss the economy.

Here's what you need to know about the visit.

When will Trump be here?

We don't know the exact time the president will arrive and depart Wednesday, but the Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions around CVG Airport from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where is he stopping?

President Trump is scheduled to visit two locations — one in Ohio and one in Kentucky.

At Thermo Fisher Scientific in Reading, President Trump is expected to talk about TrumpRx.gov, "one of his most transformational policies: delivering lower prescription drug prices for working families," according to a White House spokesperson.

The president will also speak at the Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility in Hebron, Ky., where he is expected to discuss the economy, according to the Kentucky Republican Party.

According to the Kentucky GOP, Trump will make remarks to the public sometime after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, but the exact time has not yet been confirmed

Although Leavitt said Trump will meet with business owners in both places, no announcements have been made regarding additional stops.

Traffic Impacts

Official road closures or traffic impacts have not been announced. You can find maps of both Thermo Fisher Scientific and the Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility below.

Thermo Fisher Scientific in Reading:

Verst Logistics Contract Packing Facility:

Reading Community Schools will operate on an early dismissal schedule Wednesday, according to the district.

In a letter to parents, the district said Reading Jr./Sr. High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., while Reading Elementary School will be out at 12:45 p.m. due to the anticipated traffic disruptions surrounding Trump's appearance in the Tri-State.

"Because traffic patterns and road access may be disrupted, we encourage families to plan ahead and consider alternative pick-up arrangements if needed," the district said.

As he travels from the airport to each spot, we expect certain roads to be closed to make way for Trump and his motorcade. Exact routes are often not released due to security reasons, but steer clear of any major roads that the president could take (like I-275 and I-75) during his visit.