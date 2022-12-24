La Salle community mourns loss of coach and guidance counselor

La Salle football coach and guidance counselor Tom Doerger died at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Doerger's family announced his passing on a GoFundMe page established to help with medical costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/life-developing-others-tom-doerger-now-needs-you

In 2019 Doerger was diagnosed with a chronic liver disease. In 2020 he received a liver transplant. After multiple health and life-threatening complications from this procedure Doerger entered the ICU in 2022, his family said.

Doerger graduated from La Salle High School, an all-male Catholic high school that primarily serves the western and northern suburbs of Cincinnati, in 1981. After graduation, he played football for Notre Dame before eventually returning to his alma mater to serve as educator, counselor and offensive coach for the La Salle Lancers.

"His loving presence helped to shape the lives of so many and will be surely missed but not forgotten," the high school posted on social media. "Please pray for Tom's soul, his wife Jenni, son Luke, his family and our entire Lasallian community."