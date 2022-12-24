Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

La Salle community mourns loss of coach and guidance counselor

La Salle Tom Doerger
WCPO
Coach and guidance counselor Tom Doerger passed away Friday morning,
La Salle Tom Doerger
Posted at 6:41 AM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 06:41:58-05

La Salle football coach and guidance counselor Tom Doerger died at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Doerger's family announced his passing on a GoFundMe page established to help with medical costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/life-developing-others-tom-doerger-now-needs-you

In 2019 Doerger was diagnosed with a chronic liver disease. In 2020 he received a liver transplant. After multiple health and life-threatening complications from this procedure Doerger entered the ICU in 2022, his family said.

Doerger graduated from La Salle High School, an all-male Catholic high school that primarily serves the western and northern suburbs of Cincinnati, in 1981. After graduation, he played football for Notre Dame before eventually returning to his alma mater to serve as educator, counselor and offensive coach for the La Salle Lancers.

"His loving presence helped to shape the lives of so many and will be surely missed but not forgotten," the high school posted on social media. "Please pray for Tom's soul, his wife Jenni, son Luke, his family and our entire Lasallian community."

Watch Live:

Two Americas: The Love of Care

More local news:
Morrow residents without power for more than 18 hours amid dangerous weather 'Self-healing technology' is among new tools crews use to deal with blizzards 2002 Roger Bacon hoops team elected to LaRosa's High School Sports Hall of Fame

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Watch "Cincinnati's Uncle Al," a WCPO 9 documentary remembering a beloved TV legend.