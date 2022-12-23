2002 Roger Bacon hoops team elected to LaRosa's High School Sports Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Six individuals and two high school sports teams are the latest elected members into the Buddy LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame.

The new 2022 LaRosa’s Sports Hall of Fame inductees are:

1997 Colerain girls’ cross country team

2002 Roger Bacon boys’ basketball team

Danielle Borgman, McAuley High School, Class of 1998, soccer

Bo Cordell, Indian Hill High School, Class of 2009, football

Missy Harpenau, Mother of Mercy High School, Class of 2008, volleyball

Sydney Moss, Boone County High School, Class of 2012, basketball

Ed Shuttlesworth, Woodward High School, Class of 1970, football

Coach Jeni Case, Colerain, Lakota East, Ursuline Academy, 1996-2019, volleyball

The latest additions to the 48th annual LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame will be officially inducted in the summer 2023.

The LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame has honored 295 athletes and coaches and 12 top teams since its founding in 1975.

Here are the newest LaRosa’s HOF inductees with information provided by the hall of fame:

Danielle Borgman (Sunderhaus)

McAuley High School

Class of 1998

In a city blessed with remarkable high school female soccer players, Danielle Borgman ranks among the best in Greater Cincinnati history.

A forward-midfielder, her high school awards at McAuley were numerous. She was regarded as one of the top five female soccer players in the United States by USA Today. She was named best forward in the United States by Parade Magazine. She was an Umbro All-American and was picked Gatorade Circle of Champions Ohio and Midwest Player of the Year.

Provided Danielle Borgman (Sunderhaus)





Borgman went on from McAuley to star collegiately at the University of North Carolina and played briefly as a professional in the Women’s United Soccer Association. At UNC she was part of two national championships and was the first-round draft pick for the San Jose CyberRays in 2002.

At North Carolina, she was a four-year starter at right back and tied the school record for most games played (101). During her time with the Tar Heels, UNC won two NCAA national championships and was twice NCAA national runners-up. She played with San Jose, Boston and Carolina professionally.

Danielle Borgman Sunderhaus has created her own program 'I AM,' which is a faith-based culture that promotes growth in a positive environment for individuals. She and her husband, Nicholas, and twins Taylor and Kaitlyn, live in Brunswick, Ga.

Bo Cordell

Indian Hill High School

Class of 2009

A record-setting quarterback in high school, Cordell continued his magnificent performance on the collegiate level. The finest quarterback in Indian Hill High School history, he set eight school records and set historic records at the state level as well.

Cordell, a finalist for the LaRosa’s Athlete of the Year in the Class of 2009, finished with 8,271 yards passing in his career, tossing 84 career touchdowns and rushing for 430 yards and scoring 15 TDs.

Provided Bo Cordell

His school records included single-season passing (3,338 yards), career passing yards, single-season completions (234), single-season attempts (343) and single-season completion percentage (.688).

Cordell’s collegiate career culminated in being inducted into the Tusculum College Hall of Fame in 2018. He was a four-year starter, team captain for three seasons, twice named team MVP and a two-time All-American (2010 and 2013).

At time of his graduation in 2013, Cordell owned 15 NCAA II records.

Cordell, the Vice-President/Sales for Covenant Logistics, lives in Chattanooga, Tenn., with his wife, Katie, and daughters Crosley and Camden.

Missy Harpenau

Mother of Mercy High School

Class of 2008

Missy Harpenau was likely the best volleyball player ever to come out of the tradition-rich Mother of Mercy program and was the driving force behind Mercy’s Division I state championship in 2007. She was named PrepVolleyball.com/Schelde National Player of the Year in 2007. Her 33 kills led Mother of Mercy to a hard-fought Ohio Division I state championship against rival Mount Notre Dame, avenging a loss in the state finals the previous year to MND.

Provided Missy Harpenau





In addition to being named National Player of the Year, Harpenau gathered many more honors. She was the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year, was selected as a member of the “Fab 50” by Mizuno/Volleyball magazine and was named High School Senior All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

She continued her amazing career at the University of Cincinnati, where she became only the sixth UC player in history to record 1,000 kills (1,285) and 1,000 digs (1,414) in a career. She was twice named honorable mention All-American.

Harpenau lives in Cincinnati and is a Talent Acquistion Lead at Brightview Health.

Sydney Moss

Boone County High School

Class of 2012

Sydney Moss played three seasons for Boone County High School where she averaged a double-double (scoring-rebounding) during her career. She was only the fifth Northern Kentucky player to be named Kentucky Miss Basketball.

Sydney Moss, the 21st athlete inducted into the LaRosa’s Hall of Fame on the first ballot, was the LaRosa’s High School Female Athlete of the Year in 2011-12. She led the Lady Rebels to three straight Sweet Sixteen tournaments as she averaged 23.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.6 blocks as a senior. She finished her high school career with 2,997 points and 1,607 rebounds.

Provided Sydney Moss

Moss continued posting incredible statistics in college. She signed with the University of Florida, where she was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year. She transferred the following year to Thomas More , where she dominated the NCAA Division III – twice being named National Player of the Year.

In three years as a Saint, she lost a total of one game en-route to consecutive NCAA Division III national championships. Moss was named National Player of the Year three consecutive seasons by three organizations (WBCA, D3hoops.com, DIII News) and averaged over 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists per-game in each of her three seasons.

She set the Division III record for Single-Game Points (63) and scoring 197 points in six playoff games. She led the nation in scoring (27.8) in 2014-15.

Moss, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, was inducted in to the TMC Hall of Fame in 2022. She is currently the assistant coach at Wilmington College after serving in the same position the previous two years at Thomas More.

Ed Shuttlesworth

Woodward High School

Class of 1970

Woodard High School’s Ed Shuttlesworth was one of the premier running backs in Greater Cincinnati in the late 1960s and went on to enjoy an outstanding career at the University of Michigan and later in the Canadian Football League.

A punishing-style running back, Shuttlesworth helped power legendary coach Jack Campbell’s Bulldogs to four straight Public High School League championships during his career. As a senior, he was the second-leading scorer in Cincinnati with 152 points (22 touchdowns and 10 two-point conversions). From records of only six games, he rushed over more than 900 yards in those games, including a Woodward single-game scoring record of 42 points vs. Western Hills (6 TDs, 3 two-point conversions).

Provided Ed Shuttlesworth

Shuttlesworth played in Ohio North-South All-Star Game and was named first-team all-c by Cincinnati Post & Times-Star and second-team all-city by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

At the University of Michigan, Shuttlesworth played for another legendary coach in Bo Schembechler. A three-year letterman for the Wolverines, he rushed for 2,338 yards in his career which ranked No. 3 all-time at his graduation. He scored 26 touchdowns and averaged 4.4 yards per carry (2,338 on 532 carries) during his career.

Shuttlesworth went on to play professionally after college; he was the No. 2 draft pick by the Baltimore Colts (37th overall). He opted to sign a three-year contract with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. He would up as the third-leading rusher in the CFL in 1974 with 866 yards rushing and five touchdowns. In 1976, he had tryouts with both the Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shuttlesworth is retired and lives in Decatur, Ga. He has two children, Sterling and Evan.

Coach Jeni Case

Colerain/Lakota East/Ursuline Academy

1996-2019

Regarded as one of the finest volleyball coaches in Greater Cincinnati, Jeni Case coached 24 seasons, which included four Division I Ohio state championships over an 11-year span and a national high school coach of the year honor.

After a 21-5 season at Colerain, she coached nine seasons at Lakota East, compiling a 156-80 overall record and winning the Greater Miami Conference in 1998. Case then moved to Ursuline Academy in 2006 where she amassed a stellar 334-55 mark. Overall, her career record stands at 490-135 (79%). She had three undefeated regular seasons during that span from 2008-2010.

Provided Jeni Case

At Ursuline, Case captured the Ohio Division I state championship four times – 2009, 2012, 2017 and 2018. Both the 2017 and 2018 teams featured Jeni’s daughter, Logan. The Ursuline team also was state runner-up in 2008 and reached the Final Four in 2010. In all, Coach Case had her Ursuline teams in the Ohio Division I state Final Four six times over an 11-year period and reached the Elite Eight 14 times.

An outstanding athlete in her own right, Case was a three-sport star at Seton, where her volleyball teams won the 1986 and 1988 Ohio State championships. She went on to star in three sports at Thomas More College, where she was a three-time All-American in volleyball.

Case and her husband John Paul live in Maineville. They have one daughter, Logan Elizabeth, who is currently on scholarship at Western Michigan University. Jeni Case and her husband are the owners of Sports Express/Elevation Volleyball Club, where she is a coach and volleyball instructor.

Colerain girls cross country 1997

(Coach Ron Russo)

Team Record: Undefeated

The first of four straight state championship girls’ cross-country teams coached by LaRosa’s Hall of Fame Coach Ron Russo, the 1997 squad was arguably the best of the lot. The team was never really challenged throughout the season and wound up being recognized as the No. 3-ranked girls’ team in the nation. The team brought home the first girls state title in Colerain history.

Provided 1997 Colerain girls’ cross country team

Powered by Team Captains Alison Zeinner and Gerri Buck, the Lady Cardinals won the Ohio Division I state title by 71 points. In scoring a team-low 56 points, the Cardinals placed four girls in the top 25 finishers led by individual state champion Kelly Crum 18:26 over 3.1 miles. She was followed by Zeinner (18:43), Buck (18:58), Angie Kist (19:00), Catie Grebe (19:12), Terie Littlepage (20:10) and Alison Bedingfield (21:03).

As a testament to how good this team was – 11 of the runners went on to become Division I collegiate runners – Zeinner, Crum, Grebe, Buck, Kist, Bedingfield, Littlepage, Cece Kinne, Jennifer Limle, Lori Siconolfi and Andrea Maas.

“It was and is the greatest team I ever coached,” Russo said. “Everything about them was special."

2001-2002 Roger Bacon boys basketball team

(Coach Bill Brewer)

Team Record: 25-3

The 2002 Ohio Division II state championship game had one team has a player who become arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

To a handful of players from St. Bernard, however, the concept of team really meant that.

Roger Bacon's legacy was made with a victory in one of the most talked about games in the history of Cincinnati prep basketball – a 71-63 victory over Akron St. Vincent-St Mary and its star player, LeBron James.

A state-tournament record crowd of 18,375 packed Ohio State's Value City Arena. James, who finished with 32 points, was gracious in defeat. He went over to the Roger Bacon bench and hugged and congratulated the Spartans.

The Spartans – the only Ohio team to ever beat LeBron – knew right away they had done something special.

