Popular Ludlow restaurant closed after it was damaged in overnight fire

1975 fire
Adam Schrand
1975 fire
Posted at 6:59 AM, Nov 27, 2023
LUDLOW, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Ludlow will be closed for some time after a fire damaged it late Sunday night, according to fire officials.

The restaurant, 1975, is a popular spot for high school students following Friday night football games at Ludlow High School's nearby field.

According to Ludlow fire officials at the scene, the fire happened at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. When crews arrived, they found a fire inside the restaurant behind the front counter; officials said the fire was contained to that area, but the restaurant suffered smoke damage.

Officials wouldn't say on scene whether they'd determined the fire to be suspicious, but an arson investigator was called to evaluate the scene.

Fire officials said the restaurant would be closed "for a while."

