Principal: Increased police presence at Simon Kenton High School after online school shooting rumor

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There will be an increased police presence at Simon Kenton High School in Independence after the discovery of a potential school shooting rumor circulating on social media, Principal Craig Reinhart said in an email addressed to "SK Community Members."

According to Reinhart, a concerned parent contacted school staff late Tuesday night after their child saw a Snapchat post that said:

"Nobody pull up to school tomorrow theirs a rumor going around saying someone finna shoot up the school."

Reinhart said he spoke to all students and parents that were in any way involved in the post as well the Independence police.

"After investigating last night and this morning, the police and I have not substantiated any threat of someone wanting to commit violence in any way towards our school community," Reinhart said. "Although we take these types of situations extremely seriously, the actual content of the post was that there was a rumor of a shooting threat, and the post was not a threat itself."

According to the school, out of an abundance of caution, there will be extra police presence on the campus and in the surrounding community throughout the day Wednesday.

WCPO is currently reaching out to investigators and will update this article once we learn more information.

We are only about a month into the new school year and this is already one of many incidents involving a potential threat to students in the Tri-State. On Tuesday, police said one student was detained after a threat was allegedly made in Switzerland County.

READ MORE

3 Fairfield High School students taken into custody after school shooting threat

Lockland School threat that prompted closure was 'third party information'

Turpin High student charged after allegedly threatening to shoot students, blow up bus