Lockland Local Schools close Thursday due to 'threat of violence'

The credibility of the threat is unknown
Posted at 7:10 AM, Sep 01, 2022
CINCINNATI — Lockland Local School District announced the school will be closed Thursday due to a "threat of violence," the district said in a Facebook post late Wednesday night.

"A threat of violence towards the school has been brought to our attention," the district wrote. "I have been in close communication with the Lockland Police Department and we are currently working collaboratively to investigate this matter further."

The statement said the school shut down out of an abundance of caution based on the preliminary information around the threat. Lockland Schools didn't specify exactly what the "threat of violence" entailed.

"No one wants to close school for the day, however, the decision to keep everyone safe as possible was an easy decision to make," Lockland Schools said.

The school also thanked the students that reached out and told teachers and administrators about the threat.

"This is EXACTLY what we train everyone in Lockland Schools to do: if you see or hear something, say something," Lockland Schools said.

Lockland Local Schools are located just north of Cincinnati in the Village of Lockland. The school district serves roughly 550 students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Lockland's first day of classes for students was Aug. 17.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

