Police: Suspect detained after Switzerland County school shooting threat

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A suspect is in custody after a violent threat was made against the Switzerland County School Corporation, Switzerland County Sheriff Brian Morton said in a press release Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, police received information of a potential school shooting threat made via social media. They did not say what school was targeted and did not say exactly when they found out about the threat.

Police said a suspect was identified and was detained pending further investigation. They have not said if that suspect is a student.

Switzerland County School officials have been notified of the situation, according to police.

"At this time, no active threat is believed to exist and schools remain on their normal schedule," Sheriff Morton said.

WCPO reached out to the Switzerland County School Corporation for a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

