3 Fairfield High School students taken into custody after school shooting threat

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three students at Fairfield High School were taken into custody after the district learned of a social media post that indicated a school shooting would happen Tuesday.

The Fairfield Police Department said it was notified Monday at 4 p.m. of a post threatening a school shooting. While police said the post did not mention a specific school, Fairfield City School District administrators were notified along with resource officers.

An investigation into the post led officers to three Fairfield High School students. All three were charged with inducing panic and released to their parents pending a court hearing.

"We take the safety and security of our schools seriously and will be diligent in that regard," the police department said in a release. "Threats of this nature, regardless of their intent, will not be tolerated. They have a tremendous impact on students, school staff and the community. It is the intent of the Fairfield Police Department to prosecute anyone who threatens violence against our schools."

This is only the second week of classes for Fairfield students. The district's school year started Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Franklin Junior and Senior High School students were forced to evacuate school Tuesday morning due to a threat. The school was cleared and all students and staff returned to their building later in the day.

