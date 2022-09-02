Turpin High student charged after allegedly threatening to shoot students, blow up bus

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old Turpin High School student faces charges after he allegedly threatened to blow up his school bus and shoot the students who rode it, according to court documents.

Amdebrehn Malede faces one charge of inducing panic. Prosecutors said on Thursday, Malede made a threat about making a bomb and blowing up the bus he rode to Turpin High School; he also said he would get a gun and had a plan to shoot several students on that bus, prosecutors said.

He made the threats around 7:30 a.m. and was arrested at 8:45 a.m. that same morning.

Malede's defense attorney said the man was being bullied during the bus ride and "lost his cool," pointing out that Malede had no criminal record, no juvenile record, has never been suspended or expelled from school and just turned 18 two weeks ago.

Judge Tyrone Yates set Malede's bond at $100,000, of which he must pay 10%. Yates also ordered Malede to not return to Turpin High School, either virtually or physically, and he may not ride the bus.

"These are extremely serious charges and words have meaning. Our communities and our country, and I say that dispassionately, have suffered a number of very serious occurrences with persons who have acted on these very words," said Yates.