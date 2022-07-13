CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A former Crestview Hills day care employee was arrested Tuesday on a child sex abuse charge stemming from allegations made early this year.

Ryan Sydnor, 29, is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 while employed at Imaginations Abound Early Learning Center in Crestview Hills, court documents show.

According to police, in February 2022 the mother of a 4-year-old girl told officers that her daughter was inappropriately touched by a staff member at the day care she called Mr. Ryan, later identified as Ryan Sydnor.

The 4-year-old told investigators that Sydnor put his hand down her pants and inappropriately touched her, according to court documents. These documents also state that the 4-year-old told investigators that this inappropriate touching occurred more than once during nap time and in the play kitchen area of the day care, which was out of view of the facility's security cameras. Sydnor also would allegedly lay on the floor between the girl and another young child.

According to court documents, Sydnor denied the allegations against him and claimed that the 4-year-old actually made him uncomfortable because she kept trying to kiss him. Sydnor allegedly told police he reported these incidents to management but investigators found no proof of that.

Court records show that Sydnor did admit to putting his arms around kids while they slept and that he would roll up his clothes so that they could color on his tattoos.

Sydnor is being held in the Kenton County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

He will be in court July 19.

A spokesperson with Imaginations Abound Early Learning Center provided the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation that is trending on social media and the news. We have been answering as many calls as possible from parents and families personally. I wanted to let everyone know that we are doing everything we can and are cooperating with authorities fully on this matter. We have given all camera footage to the proper

authorities. We want you to know the process that we go through in hiring staff: all staff are required to do fingerprint background checks in order to work in any childcare center in KY. This checks for any crimes on record and any crimes of neglect or abuse of children. The state then tells us if that person is eligible for employment. There are no exceptions. staff are not permitted to be alone with children unless they are cleared. All centers have

to do this. If the authorities say that there is an investigation of any kind we make the person leave immediately regardless of the accusation because this makes them no longer eligible for employment. We have fully cooperated and done everything that is required of us. This individual has not been employed at the facility since January 2022 It is always been our priority to keep children safe. We do constant classroom checks/observing all classrooms daily filling out a form each time of what we observe. We have camera's in all the rooms, some have 2, and on the playgrounds. We are currently working with a company that will alter our system to allow parents to stream cameras while they are away. We have been answering any questions we can as well. This person has not been present at the center for months. Our children and our families are our

top priority."

According to its website, Imaginations Abound Early Learning Center offers specialized learning areas with curriculum specifically designed by age.

The center offers programs for kids 6 weeks to 12 years old.

