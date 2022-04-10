Covington man pleads guilty to more than 60 counts of possessing child porn

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Kenton County man pleaded guilty Friday to more than 60 counts of possessing child porn in one of the worst cases the Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney said she has ever seen.

Emmanuel Curry pleaded guilty to 69 counts of possessing child porn and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

"It's unfortunate Kentucky law caps the possible sentence for possessing child porn at 20 years because he deserves far more," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Emily Arnzen said.

Arnzen said the images were vile and disturbing — some included abuse of infants so young they were still wearing hospital bracelets.

"I prosecute monsters every day and have seen some horrific evidence over the years, but I've never seen anything this sick and twisted," Arnzen said.

Back in February 2021, Kenton County Police searched Curry's home that he shared with his father after they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. When police arrived, Arnzen said Curry threw his cell phone out the window in hopes officers would not find it. The phone was quickly recovered, and on it, police discovered 69 images of child porn.

According to Arnzen, detectives took all the electronics from the house but did not make an arrest because they had not determined which man was responsible. Arnzen said shortly after, Curry's father brought his son to the police station and told detectives his son confessed to downloading the child porn.

Curry could face between 1 to 20 years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender for life, regardless of the sentence imposed.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 6 at 9 a.m. in the Kenton County Circuit Court.