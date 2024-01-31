'Piece of us is missing': Friends, family say goodbye to 14-year-old shot, killed in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Family and friends gathered on Wednesday to say goodbye to 14-year-old Amani Smith just over a week after the teen was shot and killed in Covington.

Smith was shot near Latonia Elementary around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23. His girlfriend, Miley, was also shot. She was taken to the hospital and survived.

Covington police said a 17-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with murder.

Smith’s family had a service for him at Latonia Christian Church. His parents told WCPO that part of the reason they chose the church was because it was steps away from where he was killed.

“A big piece of us is missing,” said Buddy Walton, Smith’s dad.

Smith was one of 10 kids in a close-knit family. His parents said he loved fishing, cooking and spending time with his siblings.

“He was beyond his years,” said his mom, Amber Smith.

The shooting has rocked the community in the days that have followed. Memorials for Smith continue to grow outside the church as community members and leaders gather to discuss solutions to ongoing violence.

“Trust between the community and Holmes has been broken, and it is our responsibility to repair that,” said Nathaniel Bell, a Holmes High School teacher who attended the Covington Independent Public Schools Board of Education meeting after the shooting.

One student at Holmes Middle School, who asked not to be identified, said that some kids were not attending school because their families were scared for their safety. The district confirmed it had received "vague threats" of violence the day after Smith's death.

Smith’s parents said they hope his death sends a message that more love is needed in the world.

“You have to love your kids,” Amber Smith said. “You have to talk to your kids. Unfortunately for us, we did all of that and he's gone because the other parents probably didn't talk to their kids or there's not a lot of love because you don't do that when you’re loved.”