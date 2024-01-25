Covington Independent Public Schools, police aware of 'vague threats' one day after 14-year-old's death

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Independent Public Schools said the district and local police are aware of "vague threats" posted on social media. The threats come just one day after Holmes Middle School student Amani Smith was shot and killed in Latonia.

In a message posted on the district's website, Covington Independent Public Schools said it is taking any threats to local schools "very seriously."

"We have contacted law enforcement and are working closely with them to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the district said in a statement. "At this time, we are aware of no substantiated threats."

One of the social media posts about a potential threat specifically identified Holmes Middle School. It is unclear at this time if it is in connection to Tuesday's shooting.

Covington police said they are attempting to identify the person who made the original threat, but noted there is no evidence "of a specific threat against the school."

"We encourage anyone who has information that would identify who is threatening to do this to please contact Covington Police or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers," police said.

Smith's parents, Buddy Walton and Amber Smith, said on Wednesday the shooting stemmed from an incident involving his older brother at school. His mother said she brought her concerns to the school, and the Board of Education, but nothing was done.

"I tried as a parent to protect my kids. I love my kids," Amber Smith said. "... He's such a good boy and I had to see him laying there like that. They could've did something."

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.