Police: 2 shot near Latonia Elementary School in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people were shot near Latonia Elementary School in Covington Tuesday afternoon.

In a message on its website, Latonia Elementary School said Covington police told school officials to "secure in place" at around 3:30 p.m. following shooting activity at 39th and Decoursey.

Covington police said two people were shot and taken to UC Medical Center. Police did not describe the two people shot nor their condition, but bystanders said the two appeared to be young. Neighbors said there were many children in the area at the time of the shooting.

WCPO has a crew at the scene, where police have blocked off a portion of the road for investigation with evidence markers spotted on the ground.

