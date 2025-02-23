Watch Now
PD: Covington police officer arrested on DUI charge in Kenton County

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington police officer was arrested early Sunday on a DUI charge, according to Covington police.

Officer Joshua Knott was arrested by Kenton County police and booked in the Kenton County Jail just before 7 a.m. Other than a DUI charge, he was also charged with disregarding traffic lights and speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit.

Covington police Lt. Justin Bradbury said the department was made aware of the charges late Sunday morning.

"We are disappointed to hear this happened but we will need to learn more before we say anything else about this matter," Bradbury said.

It's unclear if Knott has been fired or is on administrative leave with the department.

WCPO spoke with Knott, who has been with the department for more than four years, in August 2024 for a story regarding Covington police's Community Liaison Unit, which he is a part of.

Knott is expected in court on Thursday, Feb. 27.

