'We can connect with people differently': Covington Police prioritize community relationships with new unit

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police took a step toward enhanced crime prevention through community relationships with the formalization of the Community Liaison Unit this week, according to the department.

Three officers, lead by Sgt. Rachel White and backed by Officers Josh Knott and Alex Rose, would no longer be "tied to the radio" in answering minor calls for service and, instead, focus their time and resources on connecting the department to community groups, meeting people in different neighborhoods, and hosting big events like a back-to-school back pack give away Thursday evening.

Officer Knott was tasked with helping the kids pick which bag they would call their own.

"It feels good," Knott said. "It shows us what we're doing is making an impact."

Now a four year veteran of the Covington Police force, Knott was born and raised in Louisville where he said he watched the Louisville mounted police pass by daily.

"They stopped. They talked to me," he said. "It was the sense of community. They took the time to come talk to me, some punk kid who doesn't know better."

He said that personal connection with the officers on the street inspired him to join the Community Liaison Unit in Covington.

Sgt. White said Chief Brian Valenti's decision to formalize the unit and place it into its own subsection allows them to make meetings more consistently, and focus their efforts on building bonds.

"There was a lot of times that we'd be heading to a meeting, we'd get a call, and we'd have to leave. We'd never get to that," she said.

The team would still respond to major emergencies, and White said all patrols would remain staffed in their absence.

White and Knott said they hope their previous events like Sleigh Bells and Sirens and an annual Halloween celebration would continue, and more events would be planned with a dedicated team behind them.