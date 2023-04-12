Covington's House of Orange announces permanent closure with note taped to front door

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington hotspot for watching FC Cincinnati games has closed its doors.

House of Orange Sports Bar & Grill has "permanently closed," according to its listing on Google and Facebook, and a note was posted outside the Mainstrasse-area bar and grill.

The note reads, "Thank you for all of our patrons who have shared memories with us over the past few years. The House of Orange is closed indefinitely."

Philip Lee/WCPO

House of Orange has yet to give a specific reasoning for its closure. The last time House of Orange posted on any of its social media was to promote its Cincinnati Reds Opening Day pregame and watch party.

The bar and grill was an Official Pub Partner with FC Cincinnati, and its closure comes as the Major League Soccer team leads the Eastern Conference seven matches into the 2023 season. House of Orange's still-active website even features a schedule with watch parties set for future matches.

Other than showing FCC matches, House of Orange was popular for Cincinnati Bengals games, and the bar sported a Bengal tiger mural in its interior.

The family-owned House of Orange opened its doors in 2017 and had a connection to the Cincinnati Dutch Lion FC team, a USL Premier Development League team.

House of Orange also has connections to Lisse Steakhouse, which is a Dutch-influenced restaurant also located in Mainstrasse. According to its social media and Google, Lisse is still open and operating.

